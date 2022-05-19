The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.91.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.46. 165,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77. The company has a market cap of $299.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

