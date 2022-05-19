The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lowered by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.12. 1,635,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $201.46. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $2,814,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

