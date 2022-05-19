The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($9.12) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $722.50.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

