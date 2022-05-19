The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce $561.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $562.50 million. The GEO Group posted sales of $565.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $876.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

