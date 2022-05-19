The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $728.15 Million

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to post $728.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $733.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.66 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $638.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENSG traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 249,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

