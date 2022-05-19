The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $844.90 Million

Brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $844.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $839.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.77 million. Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $768.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,548. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

