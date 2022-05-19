The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.11

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.11 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,676,526 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,573.96).

About The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.