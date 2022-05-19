The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.11

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.11 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.23). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,676,526 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.
About The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
