TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $4,515,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

