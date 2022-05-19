TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $124.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.62.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFII traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 273,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,979. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

