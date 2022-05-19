Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

