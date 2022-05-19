Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.78.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 417,001 shares of company stock worth $373,252,861 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $715.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,462,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $741.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

