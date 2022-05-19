Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Teradata stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 797,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.55.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 58.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 87,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,172.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

