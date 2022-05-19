Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
