Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.