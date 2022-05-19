Tegean Capital Management LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Edify Acquisition by 20.5% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,018,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $369,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,143. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

