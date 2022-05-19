Tegean Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 270,000 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,000. Assured Guaranty makes up 14.4% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGO traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.