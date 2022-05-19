Tegean Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,000. Luminar Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Tegean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,628 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after acquiring an additional 724,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,450 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

