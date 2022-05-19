Tegean Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,950,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RXR Acquisition by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXRA traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

