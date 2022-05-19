TD Securities Raises Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$72.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$88.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Onex has a 12-month low of C$69.87 and a 12-month high of C$101.61. The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.