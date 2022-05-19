TD Securities Cuts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$51.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

