Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

TGT stock traded down $53.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.61. 50,809,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,961. Target has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

