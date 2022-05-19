Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 216,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,032 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $14.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.