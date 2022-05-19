Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 216,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,032 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

