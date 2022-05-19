Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.48. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 150,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.