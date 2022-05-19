Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.63-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.81 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.01-$2.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.48. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $229.04 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.