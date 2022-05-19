Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $380.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $272.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.48. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $229.04 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

