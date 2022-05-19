Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 1.4% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Synopsys worth $327,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $30.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 104,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.04 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

