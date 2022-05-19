Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.07

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 118.07 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 30.02 ($0.37). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 31.02 ($0.38), with a volume of 2,297,654 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Synairgen plc

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

