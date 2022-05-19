Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.96.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a net margin of 31.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.