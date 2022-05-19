Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.29.

SLF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 238,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 415.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

