Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $73.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,281. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

