Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $38.01 Million Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 1,543.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,130 shares during the quarter. DLocal accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of DLocal worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 30.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 117,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 86.79.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

