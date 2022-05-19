Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.40.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 190.60 and a beta of 1.86. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

