Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.Stratasys also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 25,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,103. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSYS. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

