Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $162.49 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

