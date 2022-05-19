StockNews.com Lowers Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to Buy

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

DQ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,673. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after buying an additional 954,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

