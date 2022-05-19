Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.46). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.50. The firm has a market cap of £215.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.
Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile (LON:STOB)
