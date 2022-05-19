Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

