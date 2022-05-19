Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target to $9.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
JMIA opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $33.87.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.