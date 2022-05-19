Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target to $9.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

JMIA opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $33.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 66,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

