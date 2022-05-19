Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$10.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 33.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.18.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$70.13 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

