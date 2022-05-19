Stefanie M. Kimball Sells 2,239 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IBCP stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $402.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

