StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

SRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.38.

SRT opened at $3.22 on Monday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $129.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.39 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

