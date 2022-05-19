Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of STN opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stantec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,913,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 18.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

