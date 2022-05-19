Standpoint Research Boosts Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Standpoint Research from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

TWM stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$461.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$534.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$434.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

