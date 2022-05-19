Stacks (STX) Market Capitalization Hits $644.93 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $644.93 million and $12.85 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00639779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00480812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00032374 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.72 or 1.66325898 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,099,996 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

