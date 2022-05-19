SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.56

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

About SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

