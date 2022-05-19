Splinterlands Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00585037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00446728 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00032900 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $46,963.54 or 1.55648478 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008706 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

