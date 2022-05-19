Spendcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (SPND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,471.29 or 1.00008481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.