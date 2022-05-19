Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Shares Down 2.9%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 98,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.