Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Shares Down 2.9%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 98,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

