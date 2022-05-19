SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.68 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

