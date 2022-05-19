Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $58.21. 1,919,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. Southern Copper has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

