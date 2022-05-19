Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) CEO Bjarne Bergheim Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $11,400.78.

Shares of Sonendo stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Sonendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

